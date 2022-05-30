"We will bet on that" - Technical director of Dutch club makes honest admission about future of Arsenal and Liverpool target

PSV Eindhoven technical director John de Jong expects to have clarity regarding Arsenal and Liverpool target Cody Gakpo's future at the Dutch club by the beginning of August.

Gakpo was in fine form for PSV Eindhoven during the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists from 47 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit.

The forward's performances for PSV Eindhoven have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several clubs in Europe. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the teams interested in him, according to Dutch daily Eindhovens Dagblad.

However, PSV Eindhoven are determined to retain Gakpo's services amidst heavy interest from top European clubs. They are even prepared to offer the Netherlands international a 'special financial construction' to convince him to stay.

De Jong has now reiterated PSV Eindhoven's desire to keep hold of Gakpo. The Boeren technical director is confident that extending their association beyond this summer will benefit both the player and the club. He told Dutch broadcaster NOS:

"We intend to keep the group together. So, we would like Cody [Gakpo] to play here next season. I certainly think he can continue to grow here. If he stays for another year, it will only be better for the club. We will bet on that."

Regardless of what Gakpo's decision is, De Jong does not expect doubts regarding his future to remain until the end of the transfer window. He said:

"It will not last until 01 September with Cody, I don't think he wants that either. At the beginning of August, then things should be clear."

It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the PSV Eindhoven star.

What has Gakpo said amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest?

Gakpo recently revealed that he will assess his options ahead of the 2022-23 season. He is determined to ensure that he is guaranteed regular playing time wherever he is next campaign as he is keen to claim a place in the Netherlands' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He said:

"Anything can happen this summer. I will now calmly compare all the options and see what is best for me. Staying another year is also an option. It would be a shame if I went somewhere where I wouldn't get a job at all and I could miss the World Cup. I'll keep that in mind."

There have been suggestions that Arsenal are in the driving seat to sign Gakpo this summer. However, the Gunners' failure to secure Champions League football may allow the likes of Liverpool to take the lead in the race.

