Club prepared to offer 23-year-old forward 'special financial construction' to ward off Arsenal and Liverpool interest - Reports

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of the summer, but PSV Eindhoven are determined to keep him.

Gakpo scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists from 47 appearances across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven in the 2021-22 season. His performances for the Eredivisie club have seen him attract transfer interest from some of Europe's top clubs ahead of the summer.

Big season. Cody Gakpo's 2021/22 Eredivisie season by numbers:◉ 27 games◉ 13 assists◉ 12 goals◎ 2nd-most Big Chances created◎ 4th-most take-ons completed◎ 6th-most chances createdBig season. Cody Gakpo's 2021/22 Eredivisie season by numbers:◉ 27 games◉ 13 assists◉ 12 goals◎ 2nd-most Big Chances created◎ 4th-most take-ons completed◎ 6th-most chances createdBig season. 💪

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old forward, who has been dubbed the 'Dutch Thierry Henry' by some. Liverpool and Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the Netherlands international.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom 🗞 PSV winger Cody Gakpo has been discussed as a wide player the club would like to bring in this summer. [ @TheAthleticUK ]. 🗞 PSV winger Cody Gakpo has been discussed as a wide player the club would like to bring in this summer. [@TheAthleticUK].

It was claimed in March that the three clubs have 'held serious conversations' about pushing to sign Gakpo. However, PSV Eindhoven are prepared to do everything they can to keep their vice-captain.

According to Dutch regional daily Eindhovens Dagblad [via Voetbal Primeur], the Rood-witten have presented Gakpo with a 'good sporting plan' in an attempt to convince him to stay. They are also prepared to offer him a 'special financial construction'.

PSV Eindhoven seemingly want to cash in on Gakpo next year rather than this summer. They are even willing to offer him a portion of the transfer fee they would receive from his sale at the end of the 2022-23 season, as per the report.

According to the aforementioned source, the Dutchman will receive a significant amount if any interested club is willing to pay €40 million for him next summer. However, it remains to be seen if that is enough to keep him at the club.

It is worth noting that the Eredivisie club handed the forward a new contract in January this year. They could have done so to ensure they would only sell the player on their terms if it came to it.

Gakpo addresses future amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Gakpo recently revealed that he will assess his options this summer, with a stay at PSV Eindhovenr also under consideration. The Dutchman also stressed that he will only join a club if he is sure he will get regular playing time there. He said:

"Anything can happen this summer. I will now calmly compare all the options and see what is best for me. Staying another year is also an option. It would be a shame if I went somewhere where I wouldn't get a job at all and I could miss the World Cup. I'll keep that in mind."

Arsenal suffered a major blow in their hopes of signing Gakpo after missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. According to the aforementioned source, the forward is keen to play Champions League football. It remains to be seen if Liverpool intend to step up their interest in the Dutchman.

