×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'We will do everything we can to beat them' - Ronaldo willing to do the 'impossible again' against Atletico Madrid

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
1.17K   //    11 Mar 2019, 11:37 IST

Ronaldo is fighting for Juventus' third and his sixth UCL title.
Ronaldo is fighting for Juventus' third and his sixth UCL title.

What's the story?

Speaking on Juventus TV, Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the Bianconerri are willing to do everything they can to overturn the Atletico Madrid 2-0 deficit from the first leg and progress into the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

In case you didn't know..

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer in a bid to secure their third European title. Ronaldo, who himself has won the UCL for a record five times, was the only obstruction in Juve's path to glory last season. Also, in the 2017 Final in Cardiff, the Portuguese struck a brace against the Serie A outfit as Real Madrid lifted their second consecutive title.

In what was one of the most shocking fixtures in the UCL this season, Juventus failed to score in the Spanish capital as Diego Simeone's men scored two goals past Juventus' defense to claim a comfortable two-goal advantage over the Italian giants.

While the Bianconeri are yet to taste a defeat in Serie A, they've already lost thrice in the Champions League. After losing two games in the group stages against Young Boys and Manchester United, the two-time European champions still managed to top the Group H.

Late goals from Uruguayan defenders, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Diego Godin, saw Atletico Madrid beat Juventus in the first leg of the round of 16 clashes.

The heart of the matter

Talking about the huge fixture that is up ahead, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

Advertisement
“The team is confident of playing a great game and I am too,” Ronaldo added. “We are ready to experience a special night, both on the field and in the stands."
"Everyone knows that they are a strong team, they defend very well, they don't take a lot of risks and they play on the counter-attack, but we are ready, and we will do everything we can to beat them. 
“The fine details will make the difference, and we want to win and qualify for the quarter-finals. 
“Football is like this, we didn't expect to lose the first leg 2-0, but anything can happen, and we want to give a great response in our home, in front of our fans.”

What's next?

Ronaldo and co. will take on Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium with a view of overturning the first leg deficit; something Ronaldo has done during his tenure with Real Madrid on several occasions.




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo Diego Godin Massimiliano Allegri Diego Simeone
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Atletico Madrid in media after shock defeat
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus’ 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
'I have no secrets, just my dedication and my passion': Cristiano Ronaldo insists there are no secrets to his success
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Why the tie is a must watch for football fans | UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
RELATED STORY
'For me he only won 3,' Atletico Madrid chief respond to Ronaldo gesture
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19, Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid - Champions League Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Juventus lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Juventus lost to Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: What are the stakes involved?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us