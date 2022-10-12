“We will see how he develops to Sunday” – Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star is ruled out of Europa League game against Omonia 

Erik ten Hag has ruled Anthony Martial out of Manchester United's upcoming UEFA Europa League home clash with Omonia Nicosia on October 13 due to injury.

The 26-year-old forward has endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford which has been blighted by injuries. His latest setback came in the Red Devils' most recent encounter when they beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on October 9.

Martial appeared to be in some discomfort during the warmup, but started the game and provided an assist for Antony to equalize for Manchester United. However, near the half-hour mark, the French international was substituted in place of Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the win against Everton, Ten Hag told reporters (per Manchester United's official website) that Martial had a problem with his back.

In a press conference leading up to their Europa League clash, the Dutch boss offered an update on his centre-forward. He proclaimed (as quoted by Samuel Luckhurst):

"Not (training) today. We will see how he develops to Sunday."

The Red Devils currently sit second in their Europa League group and secured a 3-2 win over the Cypriot side in their previous continental clash last week.

Ten Hag is clearly banking on Martial being fit for their next Premier League encounter, which is at home to Newcastle United on Sunday.

When he has been available, the Frenchman has enjoyed a good start to the season. He has scored three times and provided two assists in his four appearances so far.

Former Manchester United defender calls for more consistency from Anthony Martial

Following a disappointing run of form, Martial was sent out on loan to Sevilla in the second half of last season. He registered just one goal and one assist in 12 matches for the Spanish side.

He came roaring back from injury to score twice at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester United's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.

However, Paul Parker believes Martial needs to deliver for his club on a more regular basis. The former England defender told Be My Bet:

“The goals against Man City were irrelevant. I want to see Martial be consistent. He needs to perform again in the next match. If he plays again in the next game if he doesn’t score, I want him to come off this game and say 'Boss, I don’t think I’m gonna be ready for the next game, I’m too tired cause I worked my nuts off.'"

Parker further added:

"But I think Martial will start in the next games. He has the chance now to prove a point to the manager. Martial has a chance to become the future of Manchester United as a centre-forward. If he can prove a point.”

