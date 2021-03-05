Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Perth Glory in an important match at the Wollongong Showground on Sunday. Both teams are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are currently in 11th place in the A-League table and need a string of victories to turn their season around. The New Zealand outfit eased past Newcastle Jets last week and will want to put in a similar performance in this fixture.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the A-League standings at the moment and will need to be more consistent this month. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Central Coast Mariners last week and need to return to winning ways this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 matches out of a total of 42 games played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 14 victories against Perth Glory and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Perth Glory. Both teams have made changes to their squads over the past few months and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-L-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Team News

Wellington Phoenix have a few injury concerns

Wellington Phoenix

Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, and Luke DeVere are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. David Ball served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers and is available for this match.

Injured: Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, Luke DeVere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are currently injured for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic

Many congratulations to Glory’s record @ALeague appearances holder, the one and only Chris Harold, who was today admitted to the Supreme Court of WA!#OneGlory pic.twitter.com/boLle2qk9V — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) March 5, 2021

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have not been at their best for large parts of this season and are in need of a victory at the moment. The home side has several talented players in its ranks and has a point to prove this weekend.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, suffered a defeat after a three-match winning streak and will want to make a statement on Sunday. The Perth side has better players in its ranks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-3 Perth Glory

