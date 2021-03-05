Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Western United lock horns with Western Sydney Wanderers in an important clash at the Mars Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Western United are currently in ninth place in the A-League standings and will need to be at their best going into this game. The home side edged Melbourne Victory to a 4-3 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers have managed to exceed expectations this season and find themselves in fifth place in the league table at the moment. The Wanderers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Melbourne City in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

We have today confirmed our National Premier League 2 first team led by head coach @PatrickZwaanswi: https://t.co/zwJ0DVqyEM #WSW pic.twitter.com/QmrecehlIn — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) March 5, 2021

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western United have an excellent record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have never defeated Western United and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in August last year and ended in an exhilarating 5-3 victory for Western United. Both teams suffered from a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 players who were dubbed to be the next Lionel Messi

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Joshua Risdon picked up an injury last month and remains sidelined going into this game. Western United are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to work hard against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Injured: Joshua Risdon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Tass Mourdoukoutas and Vedran Janjetovic are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Dylan McGowan has made progress with his recovery and will be available against Western United.

Advertisement

Injured: Tass Mourdoukoutas, Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Víctor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Merch discounts, cheeseburger deals, and more! Your Match Day Guide for #WUNvWSW 👇 #RiseUp #WUFC — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) March 5, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western United have improved in recent weeks and will look to pick up an important victory this weekend. The home side has a few defensive issues to address and will need to step up to the plate on Sunday.

Western Sydney Wanderers have impressive players in their ranks and have managed to pull off a good start to their campaign. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Also Read: Twitter explodes as Barcelona pull off stunning comeback against Sevilla to reach Copa del Rey finals