Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Western United lock horns with Western Sydney Wanderers in an important clash at the Mars Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Western United are currently in ninth place in the A-League standings and will need to be at their best going into this game. The home side edged Melbourne Victory to a 4-3 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.
Western Sydney Wanderers have managed to exceed expectations this season and find themselves in fifth place in the league table at the moment. The Wanderers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Melbourne City in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.
Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head
Western United have an excellent record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have never defeated Western United and will need to be at their best in this match.
The previous meeting between these two teams took place in August last year and ended in an exhilarating 5-3 victory for Western United. Both teams suffered from a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-W
Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-W-D
Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News
Western United
Joshua Risdon picked up an injury last month and remains sidelined going into this game. Western United are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to work hard against Western Sydney Wanderers.
Injured: Joshua Risdon
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Western Sydney Wanderers
Tass Mourdoukoutas and Vedran Janjetovic are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Dylan McGowan has made progress with his recovery and will be available against Western United.
Injured: Tass Mourdoukoutas, Vedran Janjetovic
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI
Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Víctor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha
Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox
Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction
Western United have improved in recent weeks and will look to pick up an important victory this weekend. The home side has a few defensive issues to address and will need to step up to the plate on Sunday.
Western Sydney Wanderers have impressive players in their ranks and have managed to pull off a good start to their campaign. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.
Prediction: Western United 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers
