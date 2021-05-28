Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Perth Glory at Eden Park on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Perth Glory are in eighth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Macarthur FC and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have improved in recent weeks. The New Zealand outfit edged Western Sydney Wanderers to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

2⃣ days to go until we're back at the fortress!



Let's take a walk down unbeaten memory lane in preparation for Sunday's game at @EdenParkNZ 👊🏼



⚫️🟡 | https://t.co/SAVRs4rhYc — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) May 28, 2021

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 matches out of a total of 44 games played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 16 victories against Perth Glory and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Perth Glory were dismal on the day and will need to do a better job in this match.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-D-D

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-W-W

Also Read: Serie A 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Ulises Davila is currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Reno Piscopo and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Ulises Davila

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Sebastian Langkamp remains sidelined, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Sebastian Langkamp

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, David Ball; Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine

Away from the game with @daggers_98...

We find out what the Glory and Olyroos striker gets up to when he's not starring in purple.

(*Spoiler Alert - there's a lot of Play Station going on...*) @ALeague @InceptionVideo #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/GEEo4BO8JT — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) May 28, 2021

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Christopher Oikonomidis, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Nicholas D'Agostino; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory have improved in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to turn a dismal league campaign around. Andy Keogh has been impressive this season and will want to make his mark this weekend

Wellington Phoenix have made progress with their performances this season and have plenty of experience in their ranks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-2 Perth Glory

Also Read: La Liga team of the season (2020/21)