Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wellington Phoenix lock horns with Western United at the Wollongong Showground on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in 10th place in the A-League standings at the moment and cannot afford a defeat this weekend. The New Zealand-based outfit suffered a 3-2 defeat against Melbourne City last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Western United, on the other hand, currently find themselves in eighth place in the league table and have improved in recent weeks. The Melbourne team edged Newcastle Jets to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have a good record against Western United and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Western United have managed only one victory against Wellington Phoenix and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Western United struggled to make an impact on the day and will need to do a better job on Sunday.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-D-L

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-W-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Luke De Vere is currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Tomer Hemed and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Luke De Vere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali is currently suffering from a hip injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Joshua Risdon has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali

Doubtful: Joshua Risdon

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have struggled in the A-League this month and have plenty of work to do to turn this season around. The home side did show flashes of its potential against Melbourne City and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Western United have excellent players in their ranks and their recent performances hold them in good stead. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Western United

