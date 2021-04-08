Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Werder Bremen host RB Leipzig at the Weserstadion in their round 28 fixture of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts have lost three games in a row in the league but bounced back well in the DFB Pokal, recording a 1-0 away win over Jahn Regensburg.

Leipzig's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich last week was their first defeat in the league since January and they are now seven points behind the leaders in the standings.

After this encounter, the sides will again cross paths in the DFB Pokal with the semi-final fixture on 30th April.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths nine times since the hosts secured promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016. All of their meetings have been league fixtures.

Die Roten Bullen have recorded six wins in the fixture and are on a three-game winning streak, having kept a clean sheet in all three games. Die Werderaner have two wins to their name while one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the Bundesliga in December at the Red Bull Arena, in which the then hosts recorded a 2-0 win thanks to first-half goals from Dani Olmo and Marcel Sabitzer.

Werder Bremen form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-L-W

RB Leipzig form guide across all competitions: L-W-D-L-W

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Team News

Werder Bremen

The hosts won't be able to call upon the services of Ludwig Augustinsson, who picked up a groin injury in the cup tie against Regensburg. Niclas Füllkrug also picked up a fresh injury, as he suffered a broken toe in his previous Bundesliga game.

Nick Woltemade has also been ruled out with a knee injury. Miloš Veljković was absent from the cup tie but could mark his return to the squad here. Luca Plogmann's availability for the game is in doubt.

Maximilian Eggestein will be suspended for the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Injured: Nick Woltemade, Ludwig Augustinsson, Niclas Füllkrug

Doubtful: Miloš Veljković, Luca Plogmann

Suspended: Maximilian Eggestein

RB Leipzig

For Julian Nagelsmann, Yussuf Poulsen and Dominik Szoboszlai have been ruled out with thigh and groin injuries respectively.

Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele are suspended for the game while Konrad Laimer faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen, Dominik Szoboszlai

Doubtful: Konrad Laimer

Suspended: Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Theodor Gebre-Selassie; Christian Gross, Patrick Erras Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Willy Orban, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann; Benjamin Henrichs, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Leipzig have better attacking and defensive stats than the hosts this term and in their last five games have conceded just thrice compared to seven let in by Werder.

Leipzig suffered a blow to their title hopes after the 1-0 loss to Bayern and the absence of Upamecano and Poulsen in the fixture will be a cause for concern in this fixture.

We think the game will end in a draw as both clubs will be without some of their key players for this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 RB Leipzig.