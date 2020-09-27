West Brom 3-3 Chelsea: 5 talking points as the Blues earn a hard fought point | Premier League 2020-21

West Brom hosted Chelsea in a crucial Premier League fixture on Saturday. The hosts were looking to get their first point of the season, and the visitors looked to bounce back from their defeat against Liverpool last week.

The start of the game saw the Blues dominate possession but it was the hosts who took the lead in the fourth minute. Callum Robinson scored the first goal of the game after a mistake by Marcos Alonso. The Blues tried to get a goal back, creating a couple of chances but the equaliser remained elusive.

West Brom doubled their lead in the 25th minute. Thiago Silva lost concentration and gave away the ball which allowed Callum Robinson a free run at the goal. The forward finished past Willy Caballero to score his second goal of the game.

The Throstles scored their third goal of the game two minutes later when Chelsea failed to clear a ball into the box and Kyle Bartley finished from close range. The first-half finished with the score 3-0 in favour of the hosts.

Frank Lampard made a couple of changes at the break to inspire his side to earn something out of the game. Callum Hudson-Odoi and César Azpilicueta came on for Mateo Kovačić and Marcos Alonso. The visitors started dominating the game as they looked for their first goal of the game.

Chelsea were rewarded for their effort when Mason Mount scored a great goal from distance to start the comeback. Hudson-Odoi was bright since coming on and caused problems to the hosts back line. The winger scored his first goal of the season when he finished expertly after a return pass from Kai Havertz.

Chelsea kept on pushing for another goal to complete the comeback. Tammy Abraham completed a sensational comeback in the 93rd minute when he finished from close range after a rebound. The game finished with each side scoring 3 goals. It was a disappointing evening for the visitors but they will take encouragement from the comeback.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from an intensely fought game at The Hawthorns.

_________________________________________________________________

#5 Chelsea's Defensive Struggles Continue

Advertisement

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea has done astonishing business in the transfer window, however, their defence still remains their Achilles heel. Last week, Kepa Arrizabalaga made a mistake which gifted Liverpool their second goal of the game. This week, both Thiago Silva and Marcos Alonso made mistakes for which the Blues paid massively. The third goal was also a stark reminder of the defensive issues from last season.

The Blues had a terrible defensive record last season and if they wish to win any trophy this year, they will have to quickly eliminate such mistakes from their game.

They will hope that it was a one-off mistake from Silva. The Brazilian is expected to be the vocal leader at the back. Frank Lampard will hope that the center-back settles in nicely after getting his first taste of the Premier League, and, Ben Chilwell's return from injury helps improve things at the back.

#4 Timo Werner Struggles

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Timo Werner had a torrid evening against West Brom on Saturday. The striker started the game on the left-wing and struggled to make an impact.

The German had been impressive in the first two games of the season, but was yet to score his first goal for Chelsea coming into this game. He came close to scoring when his attempt at goal hit the cross-bar. However, aside from that one bright moment, he failed to make any impact in this fixture.

The striker is one the best young players in the game, and big things are expected of him this season. Forwards are judged on the number of goals against their names, and Chelsea fans will hope that Werner scores his first goal soon to ease the pressure on him.