West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea travel to The Hawthorns on Saturday, to face West Bromwich Albion in the in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's side are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Liverpool, in a game which they were were outplayed in.

A brace from Sadio Mane followed a red card to Andreas Christensen, while Jorginho also missed a penalty.

In the week though, Chelsea progressed safely through to the next round of the Carabao Cup, with a thumping 6-0 victory over Barnsley, thanks to a Kai Havertz hat-trick.

West Brom were dumped out of the League Cup in the week, after they lost 5-4 to Brentford in a penalty shootout, after the game finished 2-2 in the 90 minutes.

Slaven Bilic's men face a tall order, if they are to grab their first Premier League points of the season against Chelsea.

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won 62 times, and lost on 42 occasions to the Baggies. Of the 139 times that these two teams have played against each other in their history, 35 games have ended in draws.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: L-L

Chelsea Form Guide: L-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Kenneth Zohore remains injured and ruled out of contention to start this game, while it will be interesting to see whether Bilic decides to throw new signing Branislav Ivanovic straight into the mix against his former club.

Injured: Kenneth Zohore

Suspended: None

Chelsea

For new signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, who made their Chelsea debut in the League Cup game in the week, this could be the chance to make their first Premier League start for the club. However, Chilwell is unlikely to play from the start, with Lampard looking not to rush him back. For Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, this game might be a little too early te return to action. Christensen served his suspension in the week, and is available for this game.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea Predicted XIs

West Bromwich Albion (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Kieran Gibbs; Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana

Chelsea (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea Prediction

West Brom have already shipped eight goals in two games, and against a Chelsea side brimming with attacking talent and confidence, they are bound to have it tough.

For this game, it is tough to look beyond a comfortable and overwhelming win for Lampard's men.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Chelsea