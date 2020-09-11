West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Bromwich Albion are set to host Leicester City at the Hawthorns on Sunday in their opening English Premier League fixture.

This is the first league game of the season for both sides. West Bromwich Albion finished second in the Championship last season to gain automatic promotion to the English Premier League.

Slaven Bilic's side last played an official league fixture in July, when they drew 2-2 against Queens Park Rangers. Goals from Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson for West Bromwich Albion were cancelled out by strikes from Eberichi Eze and Ryan Manning for Queens Park Rangers.

Leicester City, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Manchester United in July. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, with centre-back Jonny Evans sent off in the second half for the Foxes.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. West Bromwich Albion have won seven games, lost six and drawn three.

Their most recent match was in 2018, when Leicester City beat West Bromwich Albion 4-1. Salomon Rondon of West Brom scored the opening goal of the game, but Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra all scored for the Foxes.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Team News

West Bromwich Albion have a couple of injury issues. There remain doubts over the availability of defender Conor Townsend and forward Kenneth Zohore, who are nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Conor Townsend, Kenneth Zohore

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will probably have to do with a makeshift central defence. Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic are doubts for this game, and Jonny Evans is suspended. Ricardo Pereira and Christian Fuchs are injured. New signing Timothy Castagne could start as a result.

Injured: Ricardo Pereira, Christian Fuchs

Doubtful: Wes Morgan, Filip Benkovic, James Maddison

Suspended: Jonny Evans

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Kieran Gibbs, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips, Hal Robson-Kanu, Grady Diangana

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Prediction

West Bromwich Albion have been buoyed by the permanent signings of Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana. Both played crucial roles last season, and will be expected to carry that form into the Premier League.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have been hit by injuries, especially in defence. Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi looks likely to partner Caglar Soyuncu in defence, while the absence of James Maddison in midfield takes away much of the side's creativity.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Leicester City

