West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Bromwich Albion are set to play host to Manchester City at the Hawthorns on Tuesday in their next English Premier League fixture.

West Bromwich Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to David Moyes' West Ham United last Tuesday at the London Stadium.

Goals from English forwards Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio sealed the deal for the Hammers. Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Cheltenham on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Second-half goals from young England international Phil Foden, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Spanish winger Ferran Torres secured the win for Manchester City. Striker Alfie May scored the sole goal for Cheltenham.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan put Manchester City ahead in the first half, but an own goal from Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias provided the equalizer for West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-L-D

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion are likely to be without young midfielder Grady Diangana, attacker Karlan Grant and Scotland international Matt Phillips. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Conor Townsend.

Injured: Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips

Doubtful: Conor Townsend

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, striker Sergio Aguero and defender Nathan Ake, who are all out.

There are doubts over the availability of right-back Kyle Walker.

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Nathan Ake

Doubtful: Kyle Walker

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Kieran Gibbs, Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Prediction

West Bromwich Albion are 19th in the league table, and with each passing day the possibility of wriggling out of the relegation spots is slipping away. Manager Sam Allardyce is renowned for his ability to get the best out of the available resources. However, he may have underestimated the severity of the job when he took over from Slaven Bilic.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have quietly climbed up the ranks and are now second in the league table, two points behind league leaders Manchester United with a game in hand. Given Liverpool's abysmal current form, Pep Guardiola's side could very well be the favorites to clinch the title.

Manchester City are in fine form after a stuttering start to the season, and will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Manchester City

