West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Bromwich Albion are set to play host to Newcastle United at the Hawthorns on Sunday for their latest English Premier League game.

West Bromwich Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton yesterday at the Hawthorns. A second-half goal from Brazilian forward Richarlison secured the win for Everton.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday at St. James' Park. A goal from centre-back Jamaal Lascelles for Newcastle United was cancelled out by a goal from Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Newcastle United hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost six and drawn six.

Heads up, lads.



On to Sunday. Come on you Baggies! 👊 pic.twitter.com/HVnvkbVdPd — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 4, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Newcastle United beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1. Goals from Paraguay international Miguel Almiron and striker Dwight Gayle ensured victory for Newcastle United. Defender Darnell Furlong scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-D-D-L

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion could be without left-back Kieran Gibbs. Other than that there are no known injury issues and manager Sam Allardyce is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kieran Gibbs

Suspended: None

Newcastle United

Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be unable to call upon the services of French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron, Spanish right-back Javi Manquillo, striker Callum Wilson and Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar. There are doubts over the availability of Argentine centre-back Federico Fernandez and Swedish right-back Emil Krafth.

Injured: Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, Javi Manquillo, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar

Doubtful: Emil Krafth, Federico Fernandez

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matt Phillips, Mbaye Diagne

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka, Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Ryan Fraser

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United Prediction

West Bromwich Albion are currently 19th in the league table, nine points behind 17th-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand. The Baggies made some smart acquisitions in the January transfer window, and have their work cut out for the next few months.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, continue to struggle. Manager Steve Bruce has come under immense pressure, amid speculation that he could be replaced soon.

Advertisement

Both sides have not enjoyed the best of seasons, but West Bromwich Albion might just edge past Newcastle United.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Newcastle United

Also Read: Gareth Bale names the more complete player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo