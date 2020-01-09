West Ham agree loan deal to sign Gedson Fernandes

Gedson Fernandes has impressed over the last one year

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes had emerged as one of the most sought-after young players in the world, with his displays leading to interest from Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and West Ham.

Despite only breaking into the Benfica first team in the 2018/2019 season, the 20-year-old immediately became a mainstay in Bruno Lage's squad and played a key role in helping the club to the Primeira Liga title, while also becoming a Portuguese international.

West Ham win race for Gedson's signature

Manchester United were firmly established as the favourites to sign Gedson Fernandes, with speculation indicating that the club had watched him over the last one year and were believed to be willing to meet Benfica's £34m valuation of the wonderkid.

Chelsea also emerged as contenders in the last week following the reduction of their transfer ban and they were said to have tabled a bid for the Portuguese international.

BREAKING: West Ham agree deal in principle to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on 18-month loan with no option or obligation to buy. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 9, 2020

However, breaking reports by Sky Sports have revealed that West Ham have won the race for Fernandes' signature, with the East Londoners having agreed terms in principle with Benfica for an 18-month loan with no option or obligation to buy.

The Hammers have seen an upturn in fortune following the appointment of David Moyes and are currently on a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions.

Gedson Fernandes would help bolster and add a different dimension to a West Ham midfield that already has the likes of Mark Noble, Felipe Anderson, Declan Rice, and Michail Antonio.

This represents yet another major gaffe in Manchester United's transfer window that has already seen Borussia Dortmund beat them to the signing of Erling Braut Haaland.

