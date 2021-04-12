West Ham to face competition from Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan for Jesse Lingard- Reports

Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard in the summer.

The England midfielder has been in inspired form since joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season in January.

According to ESPN, Jesse Lingard has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs with his performances for West Ham United.

The 28-year-old scored a brace in West Ham's 3-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday, which took his goal tally to eight goals in nine games for the Hammers.

Lingard's performances have helped propel West Ham into the top four of the Premier League ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham. David Moyes' side are currently one point behind third-placed Leicester City and one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Jesse Lingard's consistent run of form has seen him recalled to the England national team. The attacking midfielder looks certain to be a part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2021 European Championships in the summer.

West Ham United are desperate to sign Lingard on a permanent deal in the summer, but have reportedly been put off by Manchester United's £30 million asking price.

Lingard's current contract with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2022. The Red Devils are keen to extend his contract with the club in order to protect his market value and to possibly keep him at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan have all expressed interest in Jesse Lingard. Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino are both eager to bolster their midfield ahead of next season.

Inter Milan has become a breeding ground for former Manchester United players. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez and Darmian have all managed to rejuvenate their careers after making a move to the San Siro.

Manchester United could look to sell Jesse Lingard to raise funds for a new striker

Despite being one of the best players in the Premier League during the second half of the season, Jesse Lingard would be hard pressed to displace Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United's No.10 if he were to return to the club in the summer.

The England international is unlikely to accept a bit-part role when he returns to Manchester United, and could therefore be sold in a bid to raise funds for new signings.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Tottenham's Harry Kane. The Red Devils will need to sell some of their star players if they are to fund deals for either of the two strikers.