West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings as Spurs suffer disappointing defeat to the Hammers | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur fell a disappointing 2-1 defeat to local rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium in a 2020-21 Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s men were looking to bounce back from league defeats to Everton and Manchester City, but that was not to be. The hosts, meanwhile, continued their recent impressive run, winning seven of their last ten games.

The game was off to a flier, as West Ham United opened the scoring after barely five minutes. Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Hugo Lloris initially made a fine stop to deny the hosts, but Michail Antonio reacted the quickest to smash home the rebound from close range.

The Hammers doubled their lead a few minutes into the second half when former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard found the back of the net with an audacious curler.

Tottenham Hotspur pushed forward for a way back into the game. They were rewarded in the 64th minute when substitute Gareth Bale drilled in a corner-kick for ex-PSG star Lucas Moura to nod home.

Jose Mourinho’s men did not ease up the pressure and came close to an equaliser when Bale grazed the crossbar and Son Heung-Min’s deflected shot crashed against the post.

However, resolute defending from David Moyes’ side meant that Tottenham Hotspur fell to a fifth defeat in six league games.

Tottenham’s first 12 Premier League games:



W7 D4 L1—1st in the table



Tottenham’s next 12 Premier League games:



W3 D2 L7—9th in the table pic.twitter.com/wUeRlnPm9P — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2021

The win saw West Ham United leapfrog Chelsea into fourth place, nine points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently languishing in mid-table in ninth place.

On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Tottenham Hotspur players.

Hugo Lloris 5/10

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper had little to do in the second half, as West Ham opted to defend their lead. But he was quite sloppy in the first half.

Hugo Lloris was guilty of indecisiveness in West Ham’s opener, as he was beaten by Jesse Lingard’s superb curler. He did well to prevent the hosts from extending their lead when he denied Dawson's thumping header in the first half, though.

Japhet Tanganga 5/10

Japhet Tanganga had a sub-par outing for Tottenham Hotspur, as he was easily left for dead for the opening goal of the game. He failed to support his attackers down the right flank like Serge Aurier or Matt Doherty would have and was hooked off at half-time for the latter.

Davinson Sanchez 5/10

The Tottenham Hotspur defender failed to get into sync with his fellow centre-back Eric Dier, and the duo struggled to deal with the hosts' attack in the first half. Davinson Sanchez made a tame effort to stop his marker, which led to West Ham doubling their lead in the second half.

81 - José Mourinho has earned 81 points after 50 league matches in charge of Spurs, his lowest total at this stage in any managerial stint:



124 points - Porto

126 - Chelsea (1st spell)

113 - Inter

123 - Real Madrid

114 - Chelsea (2nd spell)

95 - Man Utd

81 - Spurs



Dwindling. pic.twitter.com/2EULGc16GG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

Eric Dier 5/10

Eric Dier was guilty of ball-watching, as failed to clear the ball before Michail Antonio tucked home from close range. He looked low on confidence, and his partnership with Davinson Sanchez always looked like a mistake waiting to happen.

Sergio Reguilon 5.5/10

The Spaniard struggled on his return from an injury lay-off, as he failed to make an impact at both ends of the pitch. Serge Reguilon made two clearances and one interception while completing 72% of his passes before he was subbed off in the 77th minute.

Three months later, Tottenham are 9th in the Premier League and just 3 points above the bottom half.



Gotta love it. https://t.co/A8QW8TEPK4 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) February 21, 2021

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 5.5/10

The former Southampton man started off lively, as he covered lots of ground for the visitors. But he looked lacking in fitness and uninterested as the game grew on.

Tanguy Ndombele 6/10

Jose Mourinho opted to play Tanguy Ndombele in a two-man defensive midfield pivot. That prevented the Frenchman from dazzling and moving freely, though.

Nevertheless, Ndombele performed his defensive duties diligently, winning seven of nine ground dues and two tackles. He made a brilliant clearance that spared Hugo Lloris’ blushes late in the second half too.

Erik Lamela 6/10

Erik Lamela was one of Tottenham Hotspur’s bright sparks, as his running caused problems for the Hammer’s defence. He had a brilliant shot at goal that forced Fabianski into a brilliant save in the first half. Lamela was hooked off after just 45 minutes after picking up a yellow card, though.

Lucas Moura 7/10

The Tottenham Hotspur forward had a mixed game. While Lucas Moura was merely a spectator in the first half, he was the liveliest of the Spurs frontmen in the second half, grabbing Tottenham Hotspurs’ only goal of the game.

Son Heung-Min 6.5/10

So Heung-Min looked vivacious down the left flank of the Tottenham Hotspur attack as he looked to create something for his teammates or grab a goal for himself. He was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet late in the second half when the ball rebounded off him and went over Fabianski before crashing into the post.

Harry Kane 6.5/10

Tottenham Hotspurs’ star man fired several shots on goal but failed to get on the scoresheet. Harry Kane dragged his shot wide early in the first half before another shot was stopped by Fabianski.

The Mirror reports PSG will make Harry Kane their top target if Kylian Mbappe leaves this summer.



Reunited? 🤤 pic.twitter.com/pIEpw0qPFS — Goal (@goal) February 21, 2021

In the second half, Kane drilled a low free-kick inches wide before he set up Gareth Bale for a slicing volley that came back off the crossbar.

Player ratings of Tottenham Hotspur substitutes

Gareth Bale 7/10

An impact substitute, Gareth Bale, came on for Lamela at the half-time break and immediately spurred Tottenham Hotspur into life. He had a fierce shot on goal that forced Fabianski into a save before sending a perfectly-weighted corner-kick for Lucas Moura to head home.

With Tottenham Hotspur throwing men forward in search of the all-important equaliser, Gareth Bale saw a sliced shot graze the crossbar.

Matt Doherty 6/10

Matt Doherty replaced Tanganga at the half-time break, and he injected life into the Tottenham Hotspur right flank. He drove forward incessantly to whip in hopeful balls into the box, but a lack of quality with his deliveries let him down more often than not.

Dele Alli 5/10

The England international came on for Reguilon with Tottenham Hotspur looking for an equaliser. But Dele Alli had no impact on the game.