West Ham United 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019/20

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Sep 2019, 00:04 IST

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United travelled to the London Stadium to face West Ham United, hoping to secure their third win in a row in all competitions. The Red Devils produced a below-par performance the last time they played the Hammers on their home turf in the Premier League, and it was the same dire performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this time around as well.

It was a game of few opportunities and it was Manuel Pellegrini's men who grabbed them by the scruff of the neck. Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell on either side of half-time earned the Hammers all three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Manchester United were poor in the first half and failed to create enough goalscoring opportunities. In the second half though, they looked much better and could have scored a couple. However, their lack of composure in front of goal kept West Ham in the game and a brilliant freekick by Aaron Cresswell at the end of the game finished Manchester United off.

The Red Devils are now without an away win since their incredible comeback at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain back in March.

We take a look at the hits and flops as the Hammers beat Manchester United at the London stadium:

#5 Hit: Aaron Cresswell

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Aaron Cresswell put in a stellar performance from left-back against Manchester United. The 29-year-old full-back was solid at the back and kept Andreas Pereira at bay for the whole match.

Despite being a bit of wasteful in possession at times, the left-back didn't do much wrong during the game. Moreover, the Englishman scored a spectacular freekick past David de Gea to seal the victory for the Hammers. Cresswell was one of the best players on the pitch for West Ham United and was one of the contenders for the Man of the Match award.

