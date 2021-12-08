West Ham United vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

West Ham United end their Europa League group stage campaign with a home game against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

The game at the London Stadium is not of much importance for the hosts, who have been undefeated in their group stage campaign. They have secured a place in the round of 16 with 13 points. Dinamo Zagreb are second in Group H and a draw will be enough to secure a place in the knockout round playoffs.

West Ham United are fourth in the Premier League standings and beat Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday. Dinamo Zagreb suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Hajduk Split on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

This will just be the second competitive fixture between the two sides. The reverse fixture at Stadion Maksimir ended in a 2-0 win for the Hammers. Michail Antonio and Declan rice scored in either half in that comfortable win for the English side.

West Ham United form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

West Ham United vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

West Ham United

The hosts' defensive injury crisis worsened in their 3-2 win over Chelsea as Kurt Zouma and Benjamin Johnson suffered hamstring injuries. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Ryan Fredericks - Groin injury

Angelo Ogbonna - Knee injury

Aaron Cresswell - Back injury

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Benjamin Johnson, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb

Emir Dilaver has been ruled out with a facial injury and is not expected back until the new year. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visiting side:

Arijan Ademi - Undisclosed

Deni Jurić - Undisclosed

Injuries: Emir Dilaver

Doubtful: Arijan Ademi, Deni Juric

Suspension: None

West Ham United vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Arthur Masuaku; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini; Michail Antonio

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Daniel Štefulj, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Sadegh Moharrami; Mislav Orsic, Josip Misic; Amer Gojak, Luka Ivanusec, Bruno Petkovic; Komnen Andric

West Ham United vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

West Ham United will have to start the game without some of their key defenders. Dinamo Zagreb have managed to score eight goals in the competition so far and should be able to find the back of the net in this game.

The outcome of the game will not affect the hosts but they will be hoping to make it through the group stage unbeaten and we expect them to field a solid starting XI. A low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

