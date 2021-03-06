West Ham United vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another set of high-octane fixtures this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Leeds United in London on Monday. Both sides have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will want to win this match.
West Ham United have managed to exceed expectations this season and are in sixth place in the Premier League standings. The Hammers suffered a 2-1 defeat to league-leaders Manchester City in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.
Leeds United, on the other hand, find themselves in 11th place in the league table and have been fairly unpredictable this season. Marcelo Bielsa's side was defeated by Aston Villa last weekend and will have to put in a better performance on Monday.
West Ham United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head
Leeds United have a surprisingly excellent record against West Ham United and have won 48 games out of a total of 105 matches played between the two teams. West Ham United have managed only 28 victories against West Ham United and have a point to prove this weekend.
The reverse fixture between the two English sides took place last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for West Ham United. Leeds United were unable to take their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.
West Ham United form guide in the Premier League: L-W-W-D-W
Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-L-W
West Ham United vs Leeds United Team News
West Ham United
Andriy Yarmolenko, Angelo Ogbonna, and Arthur Masuaku are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Darren Randolph and Ryan Fredericks are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Andriy Yarmolenko, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku
Doubtful: Darren Randolph, Ryan Fredericks
Suspended: None
Leeds United
Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, Ian Poveda-Ocampo, Robin Koch, and Gaetano Berardi are carrying niggles at the moment and are unlikely to start this game. Adam Forshaw is also unavailable against West Ham United this weekend.
Injured: Adam Forshaw
Doubtful: Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, Ian Poveda-Ocampo, Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi, Jamie Shackleton
Suspended: None
West Ham United vs Leeds United Predicted XI
West Ham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Issa Diop, Craig Sawson, Vladimir Coufal; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Jesse Lingard, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio
Leeds United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling; Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Raphinha, Jack Harrison; Tyler Roberts; Patrick Bamford
West Ham United vs Leeds United Prediction
West Ham United have been exceptional under David Moyes this season and will want to secure European qualification this season. With the likes of Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice in their ranks, the Hammers have a powerful squad and will be confident ahead of this match.
Leeds United have blown hot and cold this season and need to address a few issues to mount a challenge in this game. West Ham United have a well-rounded team and could potentially win this game.
Prediction: West Ham United 3-2 Leeds United
