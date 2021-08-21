West Ham United vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

West Ham United and Leicester City will both be looking to build on their opening day wins as they clash at the London Stadium on Monday night.

David Moyes seems to have Brendan Rodgers' number. At least that's what we've figured from the last few meetings between the two Premier League managers. The Hammers beat Leicester City in both their league meetings last season.

Not a lot has changed in the interim. West Ham United are still set up to hit teams on the counter. If their win against Newcastle United last weekend is anything to go by, Moyes' team are on course to mastering that art.

Aaron Cresswell, Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio were all on target as they came back from behind twice to beat the Magpies. There are promising early signs for West Ham United, who are also fostering Europa League ambitions this term just like Leicester City.

The Foxes beat Wolves 1-0 as Jamie Vardy found the net with an exquisite finish off a delightful Ricardo Pereira cross. Leicester City have missed out on Champions League qualification by fine margins in the past two seasons. They will be desperate to take it a step further and finish inside the top four this term.

West Ham United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between West Ham United and Leicester City, the former have won thrice. The Foxes have won four matches and three matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in the Premier League in April when the Hammers won the game 3-2.

West Ham United form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-W-W

Leicester City form guide (including friendlies): L-D-W-W-W

West Ham United vs Leicester City Team News

West Ham United

📋 TEAM NEWS



The boss provided a short update in his pre-match press conference ahead of #WHULEI this afternoon...@ArthurMasuaku: "We’re still trying to get Arthur back from a knee problem." — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 20, 2021

Arthur Masuaku is the only player who's sidelined for West Ham United. He is recovering from a knee surgery he underwent last season. Michail Antonio will lead the line hoping to score his 49th Premier League goal for the club. It will make him the leading goalscorer for West Ham in the competition.

Injuries: Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Leicester City

Ryan Bertrand will miss out due to Covid-19. Wesley Fofana is sidelined with a fractured fibula. Jonny Evans is yet to recover from a foot injury and James Justin is nearing a return but will be unavailable here.

James Maddison picked up a knock in the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and is a doubt here.

Injuries: Ryan Bertrand, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin

Doubtful: James Maddison

Suspensions: None

West Ham United vs Leicester City Predicted Lineups

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Brendan Rodgers delivered a fitness update on Timothy Castagne ahead of #WhuLei, confirming that the player is available for selection! 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 20, 2021

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez; Jamie Vardy

West Ham United vs Leicester City Prediction

Both teams looked pretty good on the opening weekend. The Hammers got the better of the Foxes twice last season. Leicester City will be looking to turn that around but the Hammers could be difficult to contain, especially on the counter. This should be an exciting and entertaining encounter.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Leicester City

Edited by Shambhu Ajith