West Ham United vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

West Ham United are set to play Sevilla at the London Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the English Premier League. Second-half goals from Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko and Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals sealed the deal for David Moyes' West Ham United. Young midfielder Jacob Ramsey scored the consolation goal for Aston Villa.

Sevilla, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Andoni Iraola's Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. A goal from former Manchester United forward Bebe for Rayo Vallecano was cancelled out by a goal from Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney for Sevilla.

West Ham United vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

West Ham United have played Sevilla once before in the UEFA Europa League. It was the reverse fixture, with Sevilla beating West Ham United 1-0. A second-half goal from Morocco international Munir El Haddadi secured the win for Sevilla.

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-W-D-D

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-D-W

West Ham United vs Sevilla Team News

West Ham United will be without experienced Italian centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, while there are doubts over the availability of Czech right-back Vladimir Coufal, left-back Aaron Cresswell and attackers Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen. Other than that there are no known issues and manager David Moyes is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna

Doubtful: Vladimir Coufal, Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon a few players. Argentine winger Erik Lamela, Argentine right-back Gonzalo Montiel, experinced Brazilian midfielder Fernando, Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos, Dutch centre-back Karim Rekik, Argentine forward Papu Gomez and Spain international Suso are all expected to miss the game. Argentine attacker Lucas Ocampos is suspended.

Injured: Suso, Karim Rekik, Fernando, Erik Lamela, Papu Gomez, Diego Carlos, Gonzalo Montiel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Ocampos

West Ham United vs Sevilla Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alphonse Areola, Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Nikola Vlasic, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Nemanja Gudelj, Ludwig Augustinsson, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Jesus Corona, Oliver Torres, Anthony Martial, Youssef En-Nesyri

West Ham United vs Sevilla Prediction

West Ham United have improved massively under the management of David Moyes, and have been one of the better teams in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are the Europa League kings. The Spanish club have enjoyed tremendous success in the competition, and will once again be among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Sevilla to win.

Prediction: West Ham United 0-1 Sevilla

