West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October

West Ham United will play hosts to Tottenham Hotspur as the two London sides lock horns on Sunday.

West Ham United have earned two important positive results following the international break. David Moyes' men matched and then bettered Everton's efforts at Goodison Park to register a 1-0 win. Their confidence will have leapt a little higher following a comfortable 3-0 win over Genk in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

The Hammers seem to have recovered from a 2-1 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Brentford heading into the international break. They now face the challenge of disrupting the momentum of Tottenham Hotspur, who seem to be enjoying an upturn in form in recent weeks.

Spurs' 1-0 loss to Vitesse in the Europa Conference League was rather unceremonious. But it's important to note that none of the players in Spurs' starting XI against Newcastle United were on their teamsheet.

So barring that loss, Nuno Espirito Santo's men seem to be on the road to recovery after an early slump that saw them lose three back-to-back Premier League games.

They had followed it up with three wins across the league and the Europa Conference League. The North London club won both their latest Premier League outings by narrow margins, beating Aston Villa 2-1 before registering a 3-2 win over Newcastle United last weekend.

Both Spurs and West Ham harbour top 4 ambitions this term and this will be a credible test of their credentials as they sit fifth and seventh in the Premier League table respectively.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur failed to win both their meetings with West Ham United last season, drawing one and losing the other.

Tottenham Hotspur won both the meetings between the two sides in the 2019-20 season.

Tottenham Hotspur have won three of their last four league meetings between the two sides at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have lost both of their last two league games at home. They lost by a 2-1 scoreline to Manchester United and Brentford.

None of Spurs' last 14 Premier League matches have ended level which is the longest they've gone without playing out a draw since February 2019.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

The London Stadium is usually a difficult ground to go to and squeeze out a positive result from. However, the Hammers have lost both of their last two games at home and Spurs have looked decent in recent Premier League outings.

With Harry Kane breaking his Premier League duck in the game against Newcastle United, Santo's men will fancy their chances against their London rivals on Sunday.

Spurs are also well-rested after all of their starters from the game against the Magpies were rested for the meeting with Vitesse. This could be a tight game that's likely to end as a draw.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith