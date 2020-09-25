West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United are set to host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium on Sunday in an English Premier League encounter.

West Ham United lost 2-1 to Arsenal in their most recent Premier League game last Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. France international Alexandre Lacazette and striker Eddie Nketiah scored the goals for Mikel Arteta's side, with Michail Antonio scoring the consolation goal for West Ham United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Manchester City at Molineaux on Tuesday. A penalty from Belgian Kevin De Bruyne and goals from Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the win for Pep Guardiola's side. Mexican striker Raul Jimenez was the goalscorer for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

In nine previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. West Ham United have won three games, lost five and drawn one.

Their most recent match was in June, which Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Raul Jimenez and Portuguese winger Pedro Neto.

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: W-L

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

West Ham United will be without centre-back Issa Diop and Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen, who, along with manager David Moyes, all tested positive for coronavirus. There remain doubts over the availability of veteran midfielder and captain Mark Noble.

Injured: Issa Diop, Josh Cullen

Doubtful: Mark Noble

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without full-back Jonny, with the Spain international out with a long-term injury. Brazilian left-back Marcal is a doubt for this game.

Injured: Jonny

Doubtful: Marcal

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku, Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

West Ham United have not looked impressive under David Moyes, and much of the focus has been on the potential departure of star midfielder Declan Rice to Chelsea. The absence of Issa Diop could prove to be crucial, while Felipe Anderson and Sebastian Haller could get a chance up front.

Wolverhampton Wanderers announced the signing of Nelson Semedo from Barcelona a few days ago, and the right-back could start this game. Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore will have to be at their very best, now that key forward Diogo Jota has left the club for Liverpool.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have built a good squad, and have added strength and depth this season. They look the superior side, even though David Moyes could very well produce a trick or two of his own.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

