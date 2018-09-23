Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Ham vs Chelsea 0-0: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018/19

Ishu Roy
2.67K   //    23 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea dropped their first points of the league season under Maurizio Sarri as they experienced a 0-0 stalemate against West Ham at the London Stadium. Both teams had their chances to win the game, but neither converted them.

The Blues were far more accomplished and threatening than the home side, but their final ball and the lack of a killer instinct proved to be their nemesis. The Blues are now third on the table, behind Manchester City and Liverpool. West Ham on the other hand, continue their resurgence.

Here are the major talking points from the London derby.

#1 West Ham were more compact than what we have seen so far this season from them

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Tracking them back

Right from the first whistle, West Ham developed a 4-5-1 structure, with Antonio the only man upfront and the positions of Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson slightly higher. Pedro Obiang and the distinguished leader of the club, Mark Noble, ran their socks off in order to start attacks and win back possession.

Zabaleta, who has come under scrutiny for his slowness off the ball and concentration, did well to shut out Hazard and Alonso. The former Manchester City right back also darted forward with purpose, illustrating his dedication and intent to breakthrough.

The Blues were made to recycle possession, hit more accurate passes down the middle and beat the back line with innovation - something they didn't do for the first half of the game. As a result, they couldn't get on the end of their intended passes. Numbers suggest the same too, as the hosts mustered 15 tackles, 19 clearances and 8 interceptions.

Although the Hammers' fans were crying for more from their team's attack, credit to Pellegrini for instilling a better drilled side against Chelsea. Should they defend with this alertness and solidity in more games, West Ham can certainly rise higher up the table.



Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea West Ham United Marcos Alonso N'Golo Kante Manuel Pellegrini Maurizio Sarri
Contact Us Advertise with Us