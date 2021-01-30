West Ham vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool travel to London for a key match-up against West Ham United scheduled for Sunday at the London Stadium.
The Reds ended their dry patch in front of goal with an emphatic win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week. It was a statement of intent from a team that had lost its way to a certain degree since the turn of the year.
They are four points behind leaders Manchester City after having played an extra match. With just under half of the season to go, it would be criminal to rule them out should they produce performances like they did against Spurs.
West Ham, meanwhile, are one of the most in-form sides in the division. They have won their last four Premier League games, displaying frightening signs of defensive solidity.
If they manage to pull off an upset against Liverpool, the Irons will leapfrog them into fourth place.
West Ham vs Liverpool head-to-head
Liverpool have one of the finest records against West Ham, with 77 victories to their credit.
The hosts of Sunday's game have won 28 times, with 37 matches between the two clubs ending in draws.
West Ham form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-W-D
Liverpool form guide (Premier League): W-L-D-L-D
West Ham vs Liverpool team news
West Ham
Arthur Masuaku is West Ham's only notable absentee, with David Moyes set to be spoilt for choice. Jesse Lingard reportedly had a medical this week, and he is expected to be unveiled as a West Ham player soon.
Injured: Arthur Masuaku
Doubtful: None
Suspended/unavailable: None
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Joel Matip will miss out due to an ankle injury, while Fabinho is also sidelined. Rhys Williams is expected take on the centre-back role.
Injured: Joel Matip, Fabinho
Doubtful: None
Suspended/unavailable: None
West Ham vs Liverpool probable XI
West Ham predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Thomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio
Liverpool predicted line-up (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
West Ham vs Liverpool prediction
It's the type of a game where the first goal will determine the end result, as both teams are oozing confidence at the moment.
Liverpool's front three will cause problems, but their battle will be against one of the best double pivots in the league - Rice and Soucek.
The Reds may concede, but their overall control should see them burst West Ham's bubble.
Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool
Published 30 Jan 2021, 01:30 IST