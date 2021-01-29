Chelsea vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea will aim to get their Premier League campaign back on track when they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw by Wolves in Thomas Tuchel's first game as Chelsea boss, despite making over 800 passes within the space of 90 minutes.

With 18 games to go, nothing but a top-four finish would be presentable for Chelsea after their summer spending spree.

However, short-term goals in terms of infusing a breath of fresh air with home victories underline Tuchel's elementary tasks.

Revealing stuff from the captain 👇 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 29, 2021

They're taking on a Burnley side brimming with confidence. The Clarets displayed nerves of steel in their 1-0 win over Liverpool, before producing a Premier League classic against Aston Villa.

Chris Wood's winner in the 78th minute guided them to their second win in a row, lifting them off the drop zone into 15th place.

Also read: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Burnley head-to-head

Chelsea edge Burnley in their head-to-head record, outdoing the Clarets' 38 wins with 39 victories of their own. In total, 24 games have finished as draws.

The Blues, however, have lost just one of their last 13 league games against Burnley.

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): D-L-W-L-D

Burnley form guide (Premier League): W-W-L-L-W

Chelsea vs Burnley team news

N'Golo Kante is back in contention for Chelsea

Chelsea

Tuchel confirmed that N'Golo Kante is back in contention for Chelsea, and could start in a double pivot often favored by his boss. That means that either Mateo Kovacic or Jorginho may have to drop out.

The rest of the players are ready and raring to go. Whether the likes of Tammy Abraham or Timo Werner start remains to be seen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: None

Advertisement

Ashley Barnes is going to be eased into the setup

Burnley

Manager Sean Dyche provided key updates on first-team stars Ashley Barnes and Charlie Taylor.

PRESS | Sean Dyche is now speaking to the media, ahead of Sunday's trip to Chelsea. 🎙️



WATCH - https://t.co/R0gUwYlt3N 📺#CHEBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/PGDGt6G41g — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 29, 2021

In his pre-match press conference, Dyche noted:

"Taylor is back on the grass and making progress, Barnes is similar, it's not major, but we have to be over cautious and Brownhill it touch and go, but everyone else has come through."

Chelsea vs Burnley probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner

Burnley predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

Chelsea vs Burnley prediction

Chelsea's patterns of play against Wolves had real promise. However, they will be looking to be more penetrative against a side that will block spaces and sit back in numbers.

Advertisement

Tuchel is set to choose a playing XI after a few more training sessions. We expect this season's best performers - Reece James and Mason Mount - to come good and beat Burnley.

Predicted score: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley