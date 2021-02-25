Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best in this match.

Adelaide United are in seventh place in the A-League standings at the moment and need to turn their season around. The Adelaide outfit did edge Central Coast Mariners to a 3-2 victory last week and will need to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, find themselves in fourth place in the A-League table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Sydney outfit played out a 2-2 draw with Wellington Phoenix last week and will want to win this fixture.

9 - @WSWanderersFC's Nicolai Müller created nine scoring chances against Wellington Phoenix on February 21, 2021, just one shy of the most recorded by a player in a single @ALeague game in the last nine seasons. Platter. pic.twitter.com/mz2VD4mFfg — OptaJason (@OptaJason) February 25, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a slight historical advantage over Western Sydney Wanderers and have won nine matches out of a total of 25 games played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed eight victories against Adelaide United and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a stunning 5-2 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Adelaide United suffered several defensive lapses on the day and will have to step up to the plate in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-D-W

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Tass Mourdoukoutas and Vedran Janjetovic are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Dylan McGowan has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked against Adelaide United.

Injured: Tass Mourdoukoutas, Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: Dylan McGowan

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were impressive against Central Coast Mariners and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United have the worst defensive record in the A-League this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. The Adelaide side was impressive last week and will want to turn its season around in the coming weeks.

Western Sydney Wanderers have made tremendous progress over the past year and will be confident going into this game. The Sydney side is the better outfit at the moment and should be able to manage a victory on Saturday.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Adelaide United

