Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Brisbane Roar lock horns with Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Brisbane Roar are currently in seventh place in the A-League standings and have slumped after a strong start to the season. The away side edged Macarthur FC to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers find themselves in sixth place in the league table at the moment and will want to secure a top-six finish this season. The Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways on Friday.

It's two years since we last hosted an @ALeague match on Anzac Day.



We have that privilege again on April 25.



Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/Is56GFFH1H



🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/SBVQ8st2GC — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) April 14, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games apiece in the history of this fixture. A total of 30 games have been played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair few chances on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-D-D-L-W

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Arsenal history

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald is carrying an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Macaulay Gillesphey served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and is available for this match.

Advertisement

Injured: Scott McDonald

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar made an impressive start to their campaign but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Brisbane outfit will want to finish in the top six this season and has plenty of work to do to turn its campaign around.

Western Sydney Wanderers have been fairly inconsistent this season but have shown glimpses of their potential. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Brisbane Roar

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?