Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in fifth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Sydney outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar last week and will want a better result from this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, find themselves at the top of the league table and have been excellent this season. The Mariners returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Adelaide United in their previous game and will want to make a statement on Tuesday.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have an excellent record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 14 matches out of a total of 27 games played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed only six victories against the Wanderers and will need to take it up a notch this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Central Coast Mariners missed several chances on the day and will need to put in a better shift on Tuesday.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-W-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-D-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Lewis Miller has made progress with his recovery, however, and is likely to be included in the squad.

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have largely exceeded expectations so far this season and managed to arrest their slump during the week. The Mariners have excellent players in their ranks and will want to make the most of their purple patch in this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers have also been impressive in recent weeks and will be intent on securing a top-six finish this year. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-3 Central Coast Mariners

