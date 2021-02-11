Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend with another round of fixtures as Melbourne City take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Saturday. The two sides have experienced contrasting fortunes so far and will need to be at their best in this match.

Melbourne City are currently in ninth place in the A-League standings and have suffered three defeats on the trot. The Melbourne outfit is yet to hit its peak this season and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have lost only one of their seven games so far this season. The Wanderers eased past Melbourne Victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 12 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed nine victories against the Wanderers and can potentially trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams took place in March last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both sides have made changes to their squads this year and have a point to prove in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-W-D

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-L

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Team News

The Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this fixture. Western Sydney Wanderers have a strong squad this week and cannot afford to slip up against Melbourne City

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout is currently recuperating from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the game against Western Sydney Wanderers. Kerrin Stokes served his suspension against Central Coast Mariners and will be available for this fixture.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; James Troisi, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The Melbourne outfit needs to arrest its slump and cannot afford to lose this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have been exceptional this season and will want to take all three points away from this fixture. The Wanderers are the better side at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Melbourne City

