Western United vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Western United take on Sydney FC at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are yet to hit their peak this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Western United are currently in 10th place in the A-League standings and suffered a 3-2 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game. The home side has won only one of its last five league games and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, find themselves in fifth place in the league standings and have managed to recover from a poor start to their campaign. The reigning A-League champions have registered two victories on the trot and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Midfielder Chris Zuvela is set for a lengthy injury layoff following his knee injury against the Wellington Phoenix.



Midfielder Chris Zuvela is set for a lengthy injury layoff following his knee injury against the Wellington Phoenix.

Western United vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Western United and Sydney FC are on an even footing as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Western United. Besart Berisha scored a goal on the day and will have to be at his best this weekend.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-L-D

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-W

Western United vs Sydney FC Team News

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Joshua Risdon picked up an injury last month and remains sidelined going into this game. Western United are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to work hard against the reigning champions.

Injured: Joshua Risdon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Chris Zuvela picked up an injury against Wellington Phoenix last week and is also sidelined for this game.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Víctor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha



Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Western United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have shown steady improvement over the course of this season and will want to build on their winning streak this month. The reigning A-League champions have a powerful squad at their disposal and will want all three points from this game.

Western United have not been at their best this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Sydney FC

