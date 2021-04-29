Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League features yet another edition of the Sydney Derby this weekend as Sydney FC lock horns with Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Saturday. The two local rivals have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in ninth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Wanderers suffered a 5-4 defeat in their previous game and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, have overcome their early-season struggles and find themselves in second place in the league table. The reigning A-League champions edged Melbourne Victory to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident going into this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 12 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed only six victories against Sydney FC and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Sydney sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Western Sydney Wanderers gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need a similar performance on Saturday.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-D-D

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-D-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December but has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection. Christopher Zuvela remains injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have found their feet in the A-League over the past month and will be intent on a top-six finish this season. The likes of Luke Ivanovic and Anthony Caceres have been impressive and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have struggled to maintain consistent performance levels this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-3 Sydney FC

