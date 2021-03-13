Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend with another set of fixtures as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Wellington Phoenix at the Bankwest Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need a victory from this game.

Wellington Phoenix are currently in 10th place in the A-League standings and have struggled this season. The New Zealand outfit thrashed Perth Glory by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Sydney side edged Western United to a 1-0 victory in its previous match and will need a similar result this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 13 games out of a total of 27 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed nine victories against Western Sydney Wanderers and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both teams could have clinched a victory on the day and will want to be more clinical this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-D-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 of Lionel Messi’s best teammates at Argentina

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Tass Mourdoukoutas and Vedran Janjetovic are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Dylan McGowan has made progress with his recovery and will be available against Western United.

Injured: Tass Mourdoukoutas, Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix have a few injury concerns

Wellington Phoenix

Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, and Luke DeVere are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. David Ball was suspended for the previous game between these two sides but will be available for this match.

Advertisement

Injured: Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, Luke DeVere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have endured a difficult season so far but made a statement with their performance against Perth Glory last week. The away side will face a stern challenge this weekend and will have to be at its best.

Western Sydney Wanderers have also had their fair share of obstacles this season and will need to step up to the plate on Monday. Wellington Phoenix are in better shape at the moment and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Also Read: 5 former Barcelona players who could rejoin the club behind the scenes