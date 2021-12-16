Western United vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Adelaide United take on Western United on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne Victory last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Western United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The hosts edged Brisbane Roar to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Western United vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United and Western United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of four matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-D

Western United vs Adelaide United Team News

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Western United have a fully-fit squad and have no fitness concerns going into this game. Josh Risdon has managed to put his injuries behind him and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

George Blackwood and Nathan Konstandopoulos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Javi Lopez served his suspension against Brisbane Roar and will be available for selection.

Injured: George Blackwood, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Tomoki Imai, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Delianov; Josh Cavallo, Michael Jakobsen, Nick Ansell, Nick Ansell; Louis D'Arrigo, Isaias Sanchez, Stefan Mauk; Ryan Kitto, Ben Halloran, Kusini Yengi

Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. The away side has managed only three points in four games and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Western United have been fairly impressive in the A-League and are yet to concede a goal in the competition. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 1-0 Adelaide United

