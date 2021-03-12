Western United vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Brisbane Roar take on Western United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to be at their best in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar are currently in sixth place in the A-League standings and will be intent on securing a top-six finish this season. The Brisbane side held Sydney FC to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Western United, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table at the moment. The Melbourne-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sydney FC in its previous game and will look to bounce back in this match.

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Western United have a marginal advantage over Brisbane Roar as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed three victories against Western United and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in an elimination final last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Western United. Both teams created several chances on the day and will want to win this match.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-D-L

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Filip Kurto is unavailable for this game

Western United

Filip Kurto is currently injured and will be unable to play his part against Brisbane Roar this weekend. Andrew Durante was sent off against Sydney FC last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Filip Kurto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andrew Durante

Brisbane Roar have a good squad

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to prove a point in this match. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Aaron Calver, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Víctor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

💬 After signing a new deal at the Club, Rahmat Akbari fronted the media this morning ahead of Sunday's clash in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/awe22DIIxL — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) March 12, 2021

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Scott McDonald, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar have not managed a single victory in their last five games and their slump with be a worrying sign for the club's management. The away side did show glimpses of its ability against Sydney FC and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Western United have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential this month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Western United 2-2 Brisbane Roar

