Western United vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Western United take on Brisbane Roar on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Western United are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been impressive this season. The Melbourne-based outfit crashed out of the FFA Cup this week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have struggled this season. The away side held Adelaide United to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to step up in this match.

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Western United have a slight edge over Brisbane Roar and have won three out of five matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed two victories against Western United and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous game between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Brisbane Roar. Western United struggled on the day and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-L-L

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Western United have a fully-fit squad and have no fitness concerns going into this game. Josh Risdon has managed to put his injuries behind him and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Nikola Mileusnic has recovered from a spate of injuries this year and will be available for selection. Brisbane Roar also have no discernible injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Tomoki Imai, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jay O'Shea, Ville Matti Steinman; Kai Trewin, Rahmat Akbari, Nikola Mileusnic; Cyrus Dehmie

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. The away side has managed only one point in three games and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Western United have been fairly impressive in the A-League and are yet to concede a goal in the competition. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 2-0 Brisbane Roar

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi