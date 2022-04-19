Western United vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Western United take on Macarthur FC on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have been slightly inconsistent this season. The Bulls edged Brisbane Roar to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western United, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The home side thrashed Perth Glory by a 6-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Western United FC @wufcofficial Leo and Aleks feeling right at home at Grindelwald Swiss Village Leo and Aleks feeling right at home at Grindelwald Swiss Village 🇨🇭 https://t.co/9SNBvGYUsx

Western United vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have a slight edge over Western United and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. Western United have managed one victory against Macarthur FC and will want to level the scales on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams gave good account of themselves on the day and will want to be more robust this week.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-W-D

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-D-L

Western United vs Macarthur FC Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Josh Risdon and Alessandro Diamanti are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Josh Risdon, Alessandro Diamanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric made his comeback against Adelaide United and could feature in this game. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should also be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomi Juric

Suspended: None

Western United vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Western United vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Western United have been in excellent form this season and could potentially win their first league title in the coming months. The home side thoroughly outclassed Perth Glory last week and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Macarthur FC have punched above their weight in the A-League so far and will be intent on finishing in the top six this season. Western United are in better form, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Western United 3-1 Macarthur FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi