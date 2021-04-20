Western United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Wellington Phoenix take on Western United at the University of Tasmania Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are currently in ninth place in the A-League standings and have improved after a poor start to the season. The New Zealand outfit eased past Perth Glory by a 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Western United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive at times this year. The Melbourne-based side edged Central Coast Mariners to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have an excellent record against Western United and have won three out of four games played between the two teams. Western United have managed only one victory against Wellington Phoenix and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Western United struggled on the day and have a point to prove on Thursday.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W-L

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-W

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali is currently suffering from a hip injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Joshua Risdon has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali

Doubtful: Joshua Risdon

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Luke De Vere is currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Tomer Hemed and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Luke De Vere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have been a resurgent force in the A-League in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Tomer Hemed and Ulises Davila have been impressive this season and will have to play an important role in this match.

Western United have an excellent squad but have failed to make the most of their resources this season. Wellington Phoenix are the better team at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

