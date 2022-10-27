"What a player," "honestly, nail him down" - Danny Murphy lavishes praise on reported Chelsea and Liverpool target

Former Premier League footballer Danny Murphy has heaped praise on Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes amid reported interest from Chelsea and Liverpool. The Englishman lauded the Brazilian playmaker as Newcastle's best signing of the summer transfer window.

Murphy told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“The lad in the middle of the park, Bruno Guimaraes; what a player. Honestly. Nail him down. He’s got everything. He’s really, really tenacious, clever on the ball, he can see a pass and he can score. The only thing with him, when you look at how you’re going to set up, is whether you play him in the deeper role to get you playing, or do you let him have more licence because he can score a goal?"

He added:

“It’s a great dilemma to have. But he has been their (Newcastle’s) number one signing. There have been other good performances and good signings, but he has been their main man.”

Guimaraes has often been touted as a world-class midfielder. The Brazil international has clearly had a significant impact on the Magpies, who are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in nine appearances in the English top-flight this season.

The Newcastle midfielder's talents haven't gone unnoticed as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool have expressed an interest in securing Guimaraes' signature, according to TNT Sports.

Chelsea are fifth in the league table and are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion on October 29. Meanwhile, Liverpool find themselves in eighth place with only four wins after an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 campaign.

"I want to become a legend here" - Guimaraes makes Newcastle vow amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea

The Brazilian midfielder has opened up about his aspirations at Newcastle, possibly pouring cold water on any potential move to Liverpool or Chelsea.

Guimaraes has received plaudits from the likes of Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane for his impressive abilities on the pitch. In response to these compliments, the Brazilian said in an interview with Sky Sports:

"For sure, it's always a pleasure to hear things like that. It is one more motivation, but this is only my first full season at Newcastle. There is a long way to go. I love playing here, I love to bond with the fans, and I want to become a legend here."

Referring to speculation over his future at Newcastle amid interest from various clubs, he added:

"It's always nice when there are teams looking at you, but my plan is just to do my best at Newcastle. The rest, I leave with my agent. I have three or four years of contract left. It's so long. I swear I'm not thinking about other things. My focus now is just on Newcastle and the World Cup."

