What Argentina need to do to win against Uruguay

Argentina take on Uruguay in a must-win Copa America 2021 game after dropping points in their first match. The Lionel Messi-led side have no drawn three consecutive games in all competitions and need to change that against Luis Suarez and co.

Gorgeous tribute to Maradona before Argentina vs Chile at #CopaAmerica

On that note, let's find out what Argentina need to do to return to winning ways against Uruguay at Copa America 2021:

# Argentina cannot afford to be wasteful in front of goal

Argentina have been plagued for a while by their inability to convert chances into goals, due to their poor finishing.

In their last three games, twice against Chile and once against Colombia, Argentina took 49 shots. Twenty of them were on target, but only four resulted in goals. Out of these four goals, two were from dead-ball situations: one penalty and one free-kick.

Argentina's profligacy was on full display against Chile in their first match at Copa America 2021. Lautaro Martinez and Nicolas Gonzalez missed a couple of sitters early on in the match. The game should have been in the bag for La Albiceleste by the time Lionel Messi scored one of his trademark free-kicks in the 33rd minute.

Lionel Messi's free kick against Chile was his first non-penalty goal with Argentina in a competitive match since the 2018 World Cup vs Nigeria.



It's also his first direct free kick goal with Argentina since 2016 vs Colombia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AKvx41vNSK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

The Barcelona legend made his displeasure known at the end of the game, saying:

“This match got complicated for us. We needed to be calm, have control of possession and play more quickly.”

Nicolas Gonzalez also admitted to being wasteful in front of goal, saying:

“We should have been much better at the finishing. I am upset but also happy for what we showed today.”

Nicolas Gonzalez is angry at himself about his poor finishing vs Chile 😔



🗣️ "I am self-critical, today I have failed a lot." pic.twitter.com/T1XXOSXgIB — Goal (@goal) June 14, 2021

The solution to this problem is straightforward: Lionel Messi needs to move further forward and get into the penalty area to convert Argentina's chances into goals. This is a double-edged sword, though, as Messi also drops deep to carry the ball forward and create chances.

Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo De Paul need to step up and take the responsibility of moving the ball quickly, split the opposition backline and create chances. Lo Celso is clearly capable of that, as was seen in his performance in the first half against Chile. He was one of Tottenham Hotspur's standout performers last season in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the London club.



De Paul is also known for his creativity. The Udinese captain, who scored nine goals and assisted as many times last season, needs to do the same in Argentina colours too.

Lionel Scaloni also needs to take a call, if required, of changing personnel in Argentina's forward line. Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria are eager to get into the playing XI to replace Martinez and Gonzalez.

# Argentina need to retain their composure and focus in the second half

Even when they were able to convert their shots into goals, Argentina have struggled to hold on to their lead in games. The players tend to lose composure late in games, which results in conceding goals. This inability to hold on to leads is hurting Argentina.

Against Colombia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game, Argentina scored twice inside ten minutes, courtesy of Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes and were dominant in the first half. But all the good work in the first half was undone after half-time, as Colombia salvaged a point by scoring a late equaliser.

Even with a lack of goals, Argentina have a settled look in midfield and forward positions. They have a decent goalkeeper in Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez. The back four is where La Albiceleste are struggling to find the right personnel, specifically the centre-back pairing.

Young Cristian Romero seemed to be settling in well before he sustained an injury against Colombia. He should walk straight into the playing XI once he recovers, as he brings stability at the back.

However, Nicolas Otamendi is clearly past his peak and is more of a liability right now but seems to have his manager's trust. Lisandro Martinez needs to be brought to the team, as he is the only left-footed centre-back in the team.

Argentina have a very talented squad and are one of the favourites to win Copa America 2021, alongside Brazil.

The hosts are in good form, winning their last nine games in all competitions. Their last defeat was against Argentina in November 2019. If Argentina are to end their long trophy drought, Lionel Scaloni needs to quickly find solutions and return his team to winning ways.

