What channel is Argentina vs Uruguay? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021

Argentina are back in action in Copa America 2021 this week as they lock horns with Uruguay at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Friday. The two South American rivals have named impressive squads for the tournament and will need to win this game.

Uruguay are yet to play a match at Copa America 2021 and will face a stern litmus test against Argentina. The Uruguayans have a robust and balanced outfit and are in the running to win the trophy this year.

Argentina, on the other hand, were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Chile in their first game of the tournament. La Albiceleste have some of the most lethal attacking players in the world in their ranks and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Argentina's last practice before Copa America match vs. Uruguay. This via @OsvaldoGodoy_01. https://t.co/LwTadKIr5p — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 17, 2021

Argentina vs Uruguay Team News

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Nicolas Gonzalez was well below his best against Chile last week and missed several opportunities to put his side ahead against La Roja. Sergio Aguero is likely to take his place alongside Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez is Argentina's forward line.

Cristian Romero is likely to return to the fold against Uruguay this week. Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes were impressive against Chile and will feature against Uruguay.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay need to win this game

Uruguay

Edinson Cavani served his suspension in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this month and will partner the in-form Luis Suarez as Uruguay look to take the attack to Argentina this weekend.

Jose Gimenez and the experienced Diego Godin are set to play their part in Uruguay's defence at Copa America. Lucas Torreira and Federico Valverde are also likely to feature in Uruguay's midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Uruguay kick off?

India: 19th June 2021, at 5:30 AM

USA: 18th June 2021, at 8 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 PM (Central Standard Time), 5 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th June 2021, at 1 AM

Amidst the controversies surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 @CopaAmerica will still kickoff tomorrow night and we take a look at some of the teams which could potentially win their first trophy with the likes of 🇦🇷 Argentina and 🇺🇾 Uruguay.https://t.co/XRzvJkftD4 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 12, 2021

Where and how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: TUDN, Fox Sports 2, Univision

UK: BBC Red Button

How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Uruguay?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Fox Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sports Website

