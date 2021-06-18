What channel is Argentina vs Uruguay? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021

Argentina are back in action in Copa America 2021 this week as they lock horns with Uruguay at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Friday. The two South American rivals have named impressive squads for the tournament and will need to win this game.
Uruguay are yet to play a match at Copa America 2021 and will face a stern litmus test against Argentina. The Uruguayans have a robust and balanced outfit and are in the running to win the trophy this year.
Argentina, on the other hand, were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Chile in their first game of the tournament. La Albiceleste have some of the most lethal attacking players in the world in their ranks and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.
Argentina vs Uruguay Team News
Argentina
Nicolas Gonzalez was well below his best against Chile last week and missed several opportunities to put his side ahead against La Roja. Sergio Aguero is likely to take his place alongside Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez is Argentina's forward line.
Cristian Romero is likely to return to the fold against Uruguay this week. Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes were impressive against Chile and will feature against Uruguay.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Uruguay
Edinson Cavani served his suspension in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this month and will partner the in-form Luis Suarez as Uruguay look to take the attack to Argentina this weekend.
Jose Gimenez and the experienced Diego Godin are set to play their part in Uruguay's defence at Copa America. Lucas Torreira and Federico Valverde are also likely to feature in Uruguay's midfield.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Uruguay kick off?
India: 19th June 2021, at 5:30 AM
USA: 18th June 2021, at 8 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 PM (Central Standard Time), 5 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 19th June 2021, at 1 AM
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: TUDN, Fox Sports 2, Univision
UK: BBC Red Button
How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Uruguay?
India: SonyLIV
USA: Fox Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com
UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sports Website
