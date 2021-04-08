What channel is Arsenal vs Slavia Prague? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Arsenal lock horns with Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Arsenal have not been at their best this season and cannot afford a defeat in this fixture.

Slavia Prague have a 14-point lead at the top of the Czech league standings and have enjoyed an excellent season. The away side has managed four victories in its last five league games and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been inconsistent this season and will need to meet their potential on Thursday. The Gunners were thrashed by Liverpool over the weekend and will want to bounce back with a victory in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague Team News

Arsenal have a few injury concerns

Arsenal

Arsenal have a few concerns in their defence with David Luiz and Kieran Tierney injured for this game. Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, and Emile Smith Rowe have also carrying niggles but will likely remain available for this match.

Pablo Mari and Rob Holding are set to hold the fort for Arsenal in defence. The Gunners' youngsters have been exceptional this season and will play a pivotal role for Arsenal this week.

Injured: David Luiz, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague have a depleted squad

Slavia Prague

Ondrej Kudela is being investigated for alleged racist remarks and is suspended for this match. David Hovorka and Ondrej Kolar are injured have will be unable to play a part in this game.

Injured: David Hovorka, Ondrej Kolar

Doubtful: Ibrahim Traore

Suspended: Ondrej Kudela

At what time does the match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague kick off?

India: 9th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 8th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 8th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Slavia Prague on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Slavia Prague?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

