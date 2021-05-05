What channel is Arsenal vs Villarreal? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

The UEFA Europa League is back with yet another high-octane semi-final fixture this week as Arsenal lock horns with Villarreal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Villarreal edged the Gunners to a 2-1 victory in Spain last week but will have to work hard to maintain their lead in the second leg.

Villarreal have been inconsistent over the past few weeks and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Unai Emery's side is more than capable of an upset at its best and the likes of Gerard Moreno and Carlos Bacca will be intent on making their mark in this fixture.

Arsenal have endured a dismal Premier League campaign this season and cannot afford to lose this game. The Gunners did score an away goal against Villarreal last week and will take plenty of heart from their victory against Newcastle United over the weekend.

Arsenal vs Villarreal Team News

Ceballos is unavailable for this game

Arsenal

Dani Ceballos was sent off against Villarreal last week and is suspended for this match. Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette are carrying injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Granit Xhaka has done a commendable job at left-back and is likely to take Tierney's place in the team. Nicolas Pepe scored Arsenal's away goal last week and will need to be at his best on Thursday.

Injured: David Luiz

Doubtful: Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette

Suspended: Dani Ceballos

Coquelin will have to face his former employers

Villarreal

With Etienne Capoue serving a suspension this week, former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin will likely partner Dani Parejo and Manu Trigueros in Villarreal's midfield. Vicente Iborra is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: Juan Foyth

Suspended: Etienne Capoue

At what time does the match between Arsenal and Villarreal kick off?

India: 7th May 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 6th May 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th May 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Villarreal on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: TUDN Deportes, CBS Sports Network

UK: BT Sport 3, BT Sport Ultimate

How to watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Villarreal?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App

UK: BT Sport

