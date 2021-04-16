What channel is Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The Copa del Rey features a high-octane final this weekend as Barcelona lock horns with Athletic Bilbao in a bid to win their first trophy of the season on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao have already denied Barcelona the Spanish Super Cup this season and have a point to prove going into this match.

Barcelona have been fairly inconsistent under Ronald Koeman this season and find themselves in third place in the La Liga standings. The Catalan giants suffered a 2-1 defeat in El Clasico last weekend and will look for redemption against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

After a strong start to Marcelino's reign, Athletic Bilbao have suffered a disconcerting slump and now find themselves languishing in 11th place in the league table. The Basque giants have already lost a Copa del Rey final this season and will have to take it up a notch against a powerful Barcelona side.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Yeray Alvarez and Yuri Berchiche are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game. Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain were rested this week and will have to play pivotal roles in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche

Suspended: None

Barcelona have an impressive squad

Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho is struggling with a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the next few months. Ansu Fati has made progress with his recovery but is likely to spend a few more weeks on the sidelines. Barcelona have been successful with their 3-4-3 formation this year and are unlikely to change their tactical approach to this fixture.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kick off?

India: 18th April 2021, at 1 AM

USA: 17th April 2021, at 3:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 12:30 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 17th April 2021, at 8:30 PM

❝We still have that game we played here last time fresh in our memories.❞

— @mterstegen1 on facing Athletic in another final at La Cartuja pic.twitter.com/F3ARRKvWyX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 16, 2021

Where and how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona on TV?

India: No Channel Available

USA: ESPN+

UK: Premier Sports 1

How to watch live streaming of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona?

India: YouTube (live updates)

USA: ESPN

UK: Premier Sports

