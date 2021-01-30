What channel is Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona are playing their first home game in over a month and have a point to prove in this game.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino over the past few weeks. The Basque giants thrashed Getafe by a 5-1 margin and will be confident ahead of this match.

Barcelona have improved in the past few months under Ronald Koeman and will look to take three points away from this match. The Catalans suffered a 2-3 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final and will have to be wary of their opponents in this match.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Barcelona have a few injuries to account for

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Elche and is suspended for this match. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, and Gerard Pique are recuperating from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this game.

Sergino Dest has made progress with his recovery and is likely to start this game. Sergi Roberto remains a doubt, however, and is unlikely to be risked against Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique

Doubtful: Sergi Roberto

Suspended: Sergio Busquets

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part against Barcelona this week. Inigo Martinez and Mikel Balenziaga are also carrying knocks and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao kick off?

India: 1st February 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 31st January 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 31st January 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: Fanatiz, beIN Sports, fuboTV

UK: Premier Sports, LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Player HD

