What channel is Barcelona vs Celta Vigo? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend with another important fixture as they take on Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona have fallen behind in the title race and cannot afford to drop points against Celta Vigo this weekend.

Celta Vigo are in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have experienced an extraordinary resurgence in recent weeks. With the likes of Nolito and Santi Mina firing on all cylinders, the Galicians have registered four victories on the trot and could potentially trouble the hosts in this encounter.

Barcelona, on the other hand, find themselves four points behind Atletico Madrid with only two games to go and have an outside chance of clinching the title this season. The Catalans have blown hot and cold for most of their campaign and have had their problems against Celta Vigo in the past.

@RonaldKoeman: The important thing is to continue to believe and fight. We must win these two games.



Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Team News

Barcelona have a few injury concerns

Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Levante and is suspended for this game. Ilaix Moriba, Miralem Pjanic, and Riqui are the alternatives available to Ronald Koeman this weekend.

Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, and Philippe Coutinho have been ruled out for the season and will be excluded from the squad. Ronald Araujo sprained his ankle this week and might not recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo

Suspended: Frenkie de Jong

Celta Vigo have a depleted squad

Celta Vigo

With Sergio Alvarez and Ruben Blanco ruled out at the moment, Ivan Villar will have to be at his best between the sticks against Barcelona. Emre Mor, Jeison Murillo, and Renato Tapia are also injured and will be unavailable this weekend.

Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal at their best and their partnership will be key to Celta Vigo's chances against Barcelona. Nolito and Denis Suarez have stepped up against their former side in the past and will have to make the most of their familiarity with the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor, Renato Tapia, Jeison Murillo, Jose Manuel Fontan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo kick off?

India: 16th May 2021, at 10 PM

USA: 15th May 2021, at 12:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 9:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th May 2021, at 5:30 PM

We want to keep dreaming.

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports

UK: LaLiga TV

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: fuboTV

UK: LaLiga TV (through Amazon Prime Video)

