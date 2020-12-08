What channel is Barcelona vs Juventus? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Barcelona are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they host Juventus in an important Group G fixture at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. This game will also feature the first clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo since the latter's departure from Real Madrid.

Barcelona have been in dismal form in La Liga this season and endured a miserable performance against Cadiz over the weekend. The Catalan giants have maintained a flawless record in Europe this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Juventus have also been far below their best this season and have relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo to do the heavy lifting this season. The Bianconeri were outclassed by Barcelona in the reverse fixture and will need to be at their best to snatch the top spot in their group.

🔝 Predict how far Barcelona & Juventus will go this season...#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 2, 2020

Barcelona vs Juventus Team News

Ousmane Dembele has picked up a hamstring injury

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele's fortunes at Barcelona have taken a turn for the worse yet again with the French winger ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury. Pedri was rested against Cadiz and is likely to start in Dembele's place against Juventus.

Ronald Araujo has recovered from his injury and is set to partner Clement Lenglet in Barcelona's defence. Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are injured and will not feature in this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Chiellini is unavailable for Juventus

Juventus

Juventus will be unable to avail the services of Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral against Barcelona this week. Gianluigi Buffon is also injured and has been sidelined for this game.

Injured: Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, Gianluigi Buffon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Juventus kick off?

India: 9th December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 8th December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 8th December 2020, at 8 PM

📚 H I S T ⚽ R Y

Cristiano Ronaldo & Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/kBElYkoBRg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 7, 2020

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Juventus on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: Univision, TUDN USA, fuboTV, ZonaFutbol

UK: BT Sport ESPN

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Juventus?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access, TUDN

UK: BT Sport

Also Read: Barcelona vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21