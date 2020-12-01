What channel is Ferencvaros vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League returns with another set of fixtures this week as Barcelona travel to Hungary to take on Ferencvaros at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday. Barcelona have named a second-string squad and will want to make a statement in this game.

Ferencvaros have endured a difficult UEFA Champions League campaign and will face competition from Dynamo Kyiv to secure a place in the Europa League. The Hungarian giants did trouble Juventus last week and will want to trouble the Catalan outfit in their own backyard.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are currently on top of their group and will be in no mood to relent this week. The Catalans have been a resurgent force in the recent past and have registered two 4-0 victories on the trot under Ronald Koeman.

Ferencvaros vs Barcelona Team News

Ferencvaros will want to trouble Barcelona

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros have a fully-fit squad ahead of this fixture and will need to dig deep into their resource pool to pull off a positive result in this fixture. The Hungarian side gave Juventus several problems last week and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting combination.

Injured: None

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Barcelona have rested several key players for this game

Barcelona

With Marc-Andre ter Stegen rested for this game, Neto is likely to be given his opportunity for Barcelona. Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo are currently injured and will play no part against Ferencvaros.

With Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho receiving a well-deserved rest, the likes of Pedri and Riqui Puig will have to shoulder the creative burden for the team. Clement Lenglet has been included in the squad despite his niggle against Osasuna over the weekend.

Injured: Gerard, Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Not Available: Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho

Also Read: Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

At what time does the match between Ferencvaros and Barcelona kick off?

India: 3rd December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 2nd December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 2nd December 2020, at 8 PM

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Ferencvaros and Barcelona on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: Galavision, TUDN Deportes

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Ferencvaros vs Barcelona?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access, TUDN

UK: BT Sport

Also Read: Ferencvaros vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21