What channel is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with a set of mid-week fixtures this week as Barcelona take on Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. Barcelona have endured a miserable season so far and need to put together a string of victories before the end of the year to remain in contention for the La Liga title.

Real Sociedad have exceeded expectations in La Liga this season and have managed to retain their hold over the top spot so far. The Basque outfit has experienced a slump in recent weeks and will have to return to their best against the Catalan giants this week.

Barcelona have struggled under Ronald Koeman but have shown glimpses of their potential on a few occasions this season. The Blaugrana are currently in a lowly eighth place in the La Liga standings and will have to solve a series of issues both on and off the pitch.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Team News

Ousmane Dembele is currently injured

Barcelona

Barcelona have a host of injury concerns going into this game and will have to do without Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele against Real Sociedad. Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Pedri made a positive impact as a substitute over the weekend and is likely to start this game. Ronald Araujo was excellent against Levante and will partner Clement Lenglet in Barcelona's defence.

Injured: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a strong squad

Real Sociedad

Luca Sangalli, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Aritz Elustondo are currently injured and will not play a part against Barcelona this week. Real Sociedad have relied heavily on David Silva this season but might not be able to avail his services on Wednesday.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Mikel Oyarzabal, Aritz Elustondo

Doubtful: David Silva, Asier Illarramendi, Miguel Angel Moya

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad kick off?

India: 17th December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 16th December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th December 2020, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: Fanatiz, beIN Sports, fuboTV

UK: Premier Sports, LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Player HD

